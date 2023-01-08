National Night Out in Luzerne County introduced more than just police officers to the community.

DALLAS, Pa. — Lots of people took advantage of the weather to come out to Dallas High School for National Night Out.

National Night Out has transformed beyond police departments and fire companies; the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Army National Guard also had stands.

Officials say they hope expanding the event brings more unity to the community.

"It's very very important for every police department to get back and connect and once you have that connection I believe that drives the violent crime out because everybody is together they don't want the violent crime in their community," said Douglas Higgins, Dallas Township Police Chief.

The state police helicopter even made an appearance at National Night Out in Dallas.