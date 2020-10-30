National attention on our area welcomed

Journalists from all over the globe are in northeastern PA ahead of Election Day.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Right now Luzerne County is in the spotlight as journalists from around the world visit our area, to cover how important this region is in the upcoming presidential election.

Theodore Wampole with the Luzerne County Visitors Bureau says it's creating a buzz in his office.

"We are ever getting a lot of hits on the website. Social media is very active as you know we have an ongoing marketing campaign on top of everything else. But the publicity is good I mean it puts Luzerne County on the map," Wampole said.

Especially when it can be seen by millions around the country on national news stations.

"So we're actually very pleased that the national media is here. I mean, you know, there's a reason that they're coming here and you know they look for the best spots and when they do and that's what people see that's publicity you can't pay for. So, you keep coming in. We'll tell exactly where to go. We'll start highlighting a lot of our assets and you keep coming," said Wampole.

Folks in Wilkes Barre hospitality industry tell Newswatch 16 it's nice that a change of pace, to be able to show off everything our area has to offer.

"I mean typically we always have people here visiting King's College, and with the election coming so close we're getting a lot of exposure from different areas of the, of this country as well as outside this country. It's nice to have a little bit of normalcy back to hospitality, as opposed to just kind of being stuck in like what's going on with the current pandemic," said Michael Abraham.

Michael Abraham is the assistant GM at Best Western Plus in downtown Wilkes-Barre. He says right now he's playing host to journalists from outside the United States and knows exactly where to tell them to go.