Luzerne County

Nanticoke woman celebrates 95th birthday

NANTICOKE, Pa. — There was a birthday celebration on Saturday in Luzerne County - Marge Kalinowski celebrated her 95th birthday.

The Nanticoke native was self-isolating at home for months because of the pandemic. 

For her big day, more than 50 friends including police and firefighters drove past her home to put a smile on her face.

"I'm shocked, just shocked that they're here! I knew they do things like that but I love it, I love it. I love the attention," said Kalinowski.

Even the Mayor of Nanticoke stopped by for the festivities.

A happy 95th birthday to Marge from all of us at Newswatch 16. 

