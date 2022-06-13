Nanticoke receives $1.1 million

A long-time eyesore in Luzerne County can now be torn down, thanks to new state funding. Officials say it's a step in the right direction.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — From Skycam 16, you can see the remnants of a silk factory turned warehouse turned bowling alley along East Washington Street in Nanticoke. It's been empty for over a decade, and police say it's a public-safety issue.

"We have major problems here with people squatting and coming in and out of the building. The building right now is about ready to collapse in certain areas, so it is very unsafe to be in or near," said Nanticoke Police Chief Michael Roke.

"If somebody gets hurt inside their building, it just makes our job a lot harder because the building itself is very unstable," said Nanticoke Fire Chief Mark Boncal.

Funding is on the way from the state through a community safety project to take the building down.

"This grant was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority on Friday. The city was awarded $1.1 million, give or take around that number. And this is the biggest piece of that puzzle," said Cody Forgach, a staff member for State Rep. Gerald Mullery.

It's exciting news for people who call Nanticoke home.

"They're thrilled. I mean, it's been sitting like this for so long," said Mayor Kevin Coughlin

The mayor hopes this will be a future site for residential development.

"Down the road, that Nacero gas plant coming up in Newport. I'm sure we're going to need housing for that too. "

City officials hope the demolition will take place in the fall and cost close to $500,000.

The remainder of the grant will be used to provide the police department with two new cruisers and a fire department with a new engine, all of which they say are greatly needed for upgrades in public safety.