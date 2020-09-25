Watch where you step along the trail

Someone place Bottle caps with nails and screws along the trails of the Seven Tubs Nature Area going towards the borough of Laurel Run.

LAUREL RUN, Pa. — If you plan to hike or take a walk on the trails of Laurel Run and the Seven Tubs Nature Area near Wilkes-Barre Township, you'll need to watch your step.

On Tuesday, a Laurel Run resident was walking on the trails in the Seven Tubs area going towards the borough.

"These items which seem to be bottle caps with screws or nails sticking through them were being placed throughout the Tubs area," Laurel Run Mayor Justin Correll said.

Brenda Lee is the administrator of the Facebook page Laurel Run Rant & Rave. She posted about the pointy devices to warn residents who frequently use the trails.

Facebook Groups Laurel Run Rant & Rave has 1,434 members. 1. I created this group to Rant and Rave about our town. 2. This group encourages you to share your knowledge of history of our town, photos, events, and...

According to the comments on the post, one person has already stepped on a nail and will be out of work for a month.

Lee believes these nails and screws were intentionally placed.

"This is a big safety concern who utilizes these trails on a daily basis especially on the weekend and there are small children, pets, and myself that enjoy walking, " Lee said.

Walking on the trails is one of the only things people can do amid the pandemic that has fewer restrictions and that's a leisure activity.

But Laurel Run community members say when people walk on the trails now, they'll have to watch where they step.

Laurel Run's mayor is frustrated.

"Adding to the stress of the COVID situation, people now have to take even further precautions and really review their area that they're walking in instead of just having the pleasure of enjoying the outdoor environment," Mayor Correll said.

"I'm hoping that the person or people doing this are found, maybe some cameras could be installed, or more patrol we definitely need that we have nobody in Laurel Run that does patrol the areas down here," Lee said.

Many of the nails and screws that were found have already been picked up, but locals have a feeling there are more out there.