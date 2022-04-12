Musicians return home for the holidays

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Bobby Arvon, a Billboard Hot 100 recording artist, along with Marko Marcinko and Lorenzo Medico from the Scranton Jazz Festival big band, are performing Sunday night at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre.
They'll be sharing what they learned on the road performing Jazz throughout the U.S.
"But when you get a show, when you get people into one building, and you start playing music, and you get into that vibe, it just brings people together. So really that's the most important thing to me was to bring people together," said Lorenzo Medico, founder, Arctic Entertainment.
Artic Entertainment, a new organization dedicated to showcasing local talent throughout northeastern PA is hosting Sunday night's event.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.