Legion members and local musician wanted to let them know they are missed.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Veterans in part of Luzerne County were treated to a little bit of normalcy Saturday.

Volunteers with American Legion District 12 haven't been able to visit the vets at the VA Medical Center near Wilkes-Barre since the start of the pandemic.

So, as a way let them know they are missed, Legion members stopped by with some pizza and treats.