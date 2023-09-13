Music for Miles at River Street Jazz Cafe

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Musicians came out to support Allied Services Wednesday evening in Luzerne County\.
Three Team Allied members hosted Music for Miles at the River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains Township, they are all training to run the NYC Marathon.
Organizers say the support will go toward helping provide health care for people with disabilities.
“I think allied services, the work they do to support people during their hardest times is something a lot of people can relate to. … and they always provide that care with love, with expertise, and you don't always see them when you're doing that, right? You're so focused on the care of your loved one, that it was important to each of us I think to see them and support that work so that they could continue to be there when people really need them." said Anthony Melf of Kingston.
Music, basket raffles and of course food were all on tap at tonight's event in Luzerne County.