Music and movement sparks memories

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us how occupational therapy students at Misericordia University are using music to help people living with dementia.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Toes were tapping to the beat on Thursday at Whispering Hope Memory Care Unit at Allied Services Meade Street residence in Wilkes-Barre. It's part of Misericordia University's Music, Movement, and Mind group.

The 12-week program put on by occupational therapy students incorporates music and crafts to stimulate the mind.

"There is quite a bit of research that establishes that music has a positive benefit on people with dementia," said Kathleen Hughes-Butcher, a professor at Misericordia University.

It's also part of a national movement known as "Alive Inside," which promotes improving the quality of life for people living with dementia.

"We've seen some things that just seen to happen where residents who really aren't as verbal will remember lyrics to songs or be able to tell us what their favorite songs are. It's amazing to see," Hughes-Butcher said.

Graduate students Lauren Visalli and Jenna Price have worked with the residents at Whispering Hope for the past 11 weeks.

"It's very rewarding to see all of the progress the residents have made and just seeing them able to interact with one another even remembering us," Price said.

"You can see that they might not remember who you are initially, but every time we walk in, they know. They go to the couches, and we will be doing a music activity," Visalli said.

The program ends next week, but the music doesn't stop then. Students in the occupational therapy department raised enough money to provide each resident at Whispering Hope with their own pair of headphones.

"They will be able to use these headphones within the facility at their leisure, so they'll be able to just put them on and enjoy listening to the music."

"We've talked with their family members and them as individuals about what music they like, so we want to leave that behind because they get so animated with the music plays," Visalli added.

More than a dozen residents participated in the Music, Movement, and Mind group.