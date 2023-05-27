Mural in Pittston raises sexual assault awareness

The mural located on the corner of Broad and Main Street in Pittston was completed by artist 'Have a Art'.

PITTSTON, Pa. — An artist was putting the finishing touches on a mural in Pittston on Friday.

'Help' is written in English, Spanish, and sign language to raise awareness for the impact of sexual assault.

The Northeast Leadership Program came up with the idea, saying sexual assault can impact everyone.

"You can't really walk down the street and be like, wow, I can tell they've been a victim of this or a victim of that because it is a really hard thing to talk about," said Evelyn Saltz, Junior Leadership Northeast.

The artist, who goes by the name Have a Art says he started painting the mural earlier this week and completed it Friday in Luzerne County.