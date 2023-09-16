Multicultural parade and festival returns to Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's a celebration of culture and ethnicity in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
The day started with a parade, followed by food, music, and live entertainment.
It was a great day for the annual multicultural parade and festival on Public Square.
Organizers in Wilkes-Barre say it's a good way to bring the community together.
"I think the more that you accept this community and you bring them in, the more they give back to the community, the more you see them in your neighborhoods, fixing up houses and doing all of that. This is a great way for all these communities to come together and know that we're all one community that the city loves as well," said Mike Slusser, special events coordinator.
The festival wrapped up at 5 p.m. in Luzerne County.
