LUZERNE, Pa. — In January, we told you about Mr. Chunkers, a five-year-old lion head rabbit that frequently visits Tiny Trends, a children's consignment shop in Luzerne.

Back then, Mr. Chunkers was the star of a new book and now, two months later, he's got a second book coming out.

"The Busy Bunny Easter with Mr. Chunkers" by his owner's sister, Kelly Rhiel.