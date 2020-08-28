Movies 14 in Wilkes-Barre welcomes viewers back

The theater just reopened its doors after being closed for nearly five months because of the coronavirus.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Popcorn is being served, soda is being poured, and movie tickets are being sold once again at R/C Theaters, Movies 14 in Wilkes-Barre.

The theater just reopened its doors after being closed for nearly five months because of the coronavirus.

Movie-goers are beyond excited to get back in those theater seats.

"It feels fantastic, it's like five months since we've been to a movie and before that, we've been coming from 2006 and we were hitting two movies a week," said Susan McCutcheon from West Nanticoke.

"We've been waiting all summer, so I'm thrilled to death at the end of the summer that we'll get to go back out to the movies," said Joan Sweeney from the Poconos.

"It's nice. I don't actually have to be outside or sit in a car and I don't just have to sit at home and just watch Netflix all day," said Aiden Gregorowicz from Forty Fort.

Now to keep both movie-goers and employees safe, several protocols have been put in place. Masks must be worn the entire time unless you are sitting at your seat and eating. Social distancing is also in effect and no more than 25 people to an auditorium. That's not all.

"We're fogging every area, every hour, except for in the theater when a movie is playing, then when the movie is done, were sanitizing that again," said general manager Blaze Kopec.

While the General manager says things may look and feel a lot different, being able to open the theater's doors once again is a step in the right direction.