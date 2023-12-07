Movie inspires donation drive in Luzerne County

In honor of the Barbie movie, Grace and Park are holding a "Barbie Drive."

PITTSTON, Pa. — Inside Grace and Park in Luzerne County is a fashionista's dream.

"Pink is definitely our favorite color here at Grace and Park, it's a staple. You will always find something pink here," said Grace and Park owner Sandy Eramo.

In the excitement of the upcoming release of the new Barbie movie, store owner Sandy Eramo is kicking the pink up a notch, all for the iconic doll.

"I remember myself, I always had my favorite Barbie and then having a daughter myself, just making sure she had every Barbie and accessory, it brings you right back to your childhood," said Eramo.

"I would dress my dolls up, and I'd dress myself up and get the matching outfits with the Barbies and everything," said Grace and Park employee Aleni Alfano.

"No little girl should go without a Barbie," said Eramo.

Anyone can bring in a brand new Barbie, which will be donated to the Kirby House, helping families in need.

"Because Grace and Park is a mother-daughter-owned business, we wanted to do something to give back to mothers and daughters. The Kirby House is a transitional place where they are in-between homes or maybe homeless right now, so anything we could do to give back to them and put a smile on the children's faces," explained Eramo.

"It honestly melts my heart, I just love seeing people donate and giving back to our community. It's so nice to see that they are willing to bring a Barbie in to give back to the Kirby house," said Alfano.

Donations can be dropped off at Grace and Park on South Main Street in Pittston through the end of July.

The donation will also get you a 20% discount on one item.