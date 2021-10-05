Move Over! It's the law

First responders continue to stress the importance of a new law for drivers in Pennsylvania.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — If there is a disabled vehicle on the side of the interstate, a new law in Pennsylvania requires you to move over like this or slow down.

But first responders say despite efforts to spread the word, not everyone is doing that.

"I would say chronically they're not moving into the other lane, and it's obviously it's an open lane that they could get to safety. So they're not doing that," said Trooper Deanna Piekanski.

"We're seeing some, some progress with it, but not enough yet," said paramedic Chris Woolfolk. He stresses that this isn't an issue people should take casually.

"We were up on Interstate this morning for two motor vehicle accidents. One appears to have been caused by the first one. And there's trucks and cars coming by us very quickly. People need to remember that when EMFs and fire on an accident that we're getting equipment out of the side of the ambulances," explained Woolfolk. "We're out of the side of the fire trucks extricating patients. We need a lot of room for putting them on a cot or on the stretcher. You know the stretchers are a little over six feet, so we need that extra space."

To continue to spread awareness about the new law, troopers and PennDOT will be strategically placing signs on the interstate to remind people to move over.

"Some people moving over and then the other ones or are seeing an open lane and are speeding up past us. So it's, it's just have some courtesy and move over and keep everyone safe on the road," said Woolfolk.

This issue strikes a chord with towing companies too. They are often out there alone unless they call the state police to help let drivers know they're there.

"In towing industry for 37 years, I've seen a lot of close calls," said Paul Falzone with Falzone Towing Service. "Fortunately, we've been lucky company. We had no, no fatalities with drivers, but motorists need to get over. And at the very least, slow down to give our men a fair shot and women on the job a fair shot of going home at night safely."