The crash happened early Tuesday morning along I-81 in Rice Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in the hospital after a crash involving a bear in Luzerne County.

Troopers say a motorcyclist was traveling along I-81 in Rice Township near Dorrance around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when a bear entered the roadway from nearby woods, colliding with the driver.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries after the crash in Luzerne County.