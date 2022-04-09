Annual motorcycle ride benefits sick children

The 21st Annual Valley with a Heart Motorcycle Ride was held in Newport Township Sunday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A big motorcycle ride took place in Luzerne County on Sunday.

300 motorcyclists drove through Nanticoke and Shickshinny for the 21st Annual Valley with a Heart Motorcycle Ride.

This annual benefit collects money to support seriously ill children throughout Luzerne County.

Each year Valley with a Heart chooses poster children for the money to go to.

This year it was 4-year-old Page Harman and 7-year-old Jocelyn Laurel; both diagnosed with serious illnesses.

"That we're just a bunch of guys who like motorcycles and give back to our community and show support. It's all about the areas we ride in and taking care of our communities," said Joe Pyle, Savage Iron Crew.

The volunteer organization based in Luzerne County has distributed over $500,000 from fundraisers like this to families in need.