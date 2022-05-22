Motorcycle ride for prostate cancer research

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — If you saw some well-dressed folks riding motorcycles in Wilkes-Barre, it was all for a good cause.
The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride for prostate cancer research and awareness kicked off Sunday at the Luzerne County Visitors Center.
This is the sixth running ride for motorcyclists in our area and the 11th running ride worldwide.
"We dress dapper, this is how we dress up. So people notice us, start the conversation. It's important to us, we have a lot of members who are personally affected by prostate cancer, or their parents, or something that affected their lives. So this is our way to raise money, give back to the foundation that is funding these men's health programs," said Jim Musto.
60,000 riders take place in the ride every year across the globe.
