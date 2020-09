A road in Luzerne County was closed for about an hour after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened along Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard around noon.

A witness says a driver of the motorcycle lost control and wiped out.

Emergency crews shut down the section of the Boulevard while they investigated.