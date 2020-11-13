Man wanted after chase, escape

HAZLETON, Pa. — Hazleton police are asking for help finding a wanted man.
Officers are looking for Joseph Conti, 30, of Ringtown. Police tried to stop him Tuesday for a traffic violation in Hazleton. That's when Conti took off, leading them on a chase that ended when he crashed the motorcycle he was riding. It turns out that motorcycle was stolen, and Conti had an illegal gun on him.
Officers say Conti fled Lehigh Valley Hospital, where he was getting treated for injuries suffered in the crash.
He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you should call 911.