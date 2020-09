Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday morning in part of Luzerne County.

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday morning in part of Luzerne County.

Police tell Newswatch 16 a Ford and Mitsubishi collided along Boston Hill Road in Larksville just after 9 a.m.

Two people in the Ford and one person in the Mitsubishi were taken to the hospital.

There's no word on the extent of their injuries.