Mother sentenced for death of newborn

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A mother will spend up to 18 months behind bars in Luzerne County for the death of her newborn.



Andrea Litter from the Shickshinny area was sentenced on Friday.



In December, she pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.



Authorities say Litter placed her baby in bags and left the newborn near a burn pit in 2018.



According to troopers, Litter has a learning disability and she told them she did not know she was pregnant before giving birth at her home in Luzerne County.