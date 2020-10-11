Mother sentenced for child endangerment

Home was condemned because of the living conditions not long after her baby died.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a baby who died earlier this year has been sentenced in Luzerne County.

Charlene Riera of Glen Lyon pleaded guilty to child endangerment in September.

Her six-month-old daughter was found dead in January.

The coroner determined the baby asphyxiated and the death was ruled an accident.

During an investigation, Riera's house was condemned because of unfit living conditions.

Four other children were removed.