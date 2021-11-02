Mother charged with child endangerment after near-drowning

Police say Natasha Perschau was under the influence of alcohol when her daughter fell in the water at the Breslau boat launch in July.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a woman for the near-drowning of a 4-year-old child in Luzerne County.

Police say Natasha Perschau, 33, of Kingston, was under the influence of alcohol when her daughter fell in the water at the Breslau boat launch in Hanover Township in July.

According to officers, the little girl was in the river for two minutes before she was pulled out, and CPR was performed. She was then taken to the hospital.