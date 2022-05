Officials say the infant's autopsy results showed the baby had drugs in his system.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A mother in Luzerne County is facing charges in relation to her infant's death.

Authorities say Tiffanie Hasara was under the influence back in February 2020 when she fell asleep with the six-week-old.

When she woke up, the boy was unresponsive.

Officials say the infant's autopsy results showed the baby had drugs in his system.

Hasara is facing child endangerment charges in Luzerne County.