Mother charged in 2018 death of son with disabilities

This is a case that Newswatch 16 has followed since February of 2018 after human remains were found after a shed fire in Plains Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Five years after the death of a young man in Luzerne County, his mother has been charged.

Linasheri Donofrio has been charged by state police in connection with the death of her 24-year-old son, who had disabilities.

Court paperwork alleges that Donofrio neglected her son and that neglect led to his death.

This all started in February of 2018.

Authorities responded to the East Mountain Ridge mobile home park in Plains Township, where a shed was on fire behind Donofrio's mobile home. In that shed fire, officials found bones wrapped in a blanket.

Those remains were identified as Donofrio's 24-year-old son Shain.

Court paperwork filed Wednesday alleges Donofrio withheld medical attention and proper nutrition for Shain, who had autism. He was also confined to a wheelchair due to cerebral palsy.

Donofrio was very emotional as state police walked her out of the barracks in Hanover Township.

"I can't be quiet over something I didn't do. Please, I didn't do that. I'm being set up. I didn't do that," said a tearful Donofrio.

Donofrio is being held in the Luzerne County Jail without bail.