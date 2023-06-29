More than just a summer job for students in Pittston

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress tells us more about the first-of-its-kind program in the city of Pittston to employ students with visual impairments.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Many high school students spend their time off from school at a summer job.

Anthony Basilio of Wilkes-Barre is ready to get to work.

He is one of four blind and visually impaired high school students working at Pittston City Hall this summer. This is more than just a job to him.

"I'm actually blind in my right eye. So I think by working in this program, I get to show people that even if you are blind, you can do anything, said Basilio.

It's orientation day for the "My Work" Program. A collaboration with the Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services and Northeast Sight Services.

"They are going to be working with us for four weeks, Monday through Friday doing various activities throughout the city, explained Sara Peperno, President/CEO of Northeast Sight Services.

City officials say they already have some ideas for how to incorporate the students' skills into their jobs.

"Their main skill level is technology, So they are going to help us with websites, social media, and hopefully, a podcast is coming soon for the City of Pittston," said main street manager Mary Kroptavich.

"It gives them an opportunity to learn some of the things they like to do, but also things in the community that they can help with, so we are giving them an opportunity to try new things and get the experience for when they are ready to work," said Peperno.

The students tell Newswatch 16 they're excited.

"The experience to meet new people and work on lots of projects, helping the community, specifically in the technology side of things, and just getting out of the house," said

Their first day on the job is Monday, July 10th.