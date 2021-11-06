More than a dozen people displaced after carbon monoxide alarm in Luzerne County

Crews say the alarm went off just before 10 p.m. at an apartment building in Larksville.

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — Firefighters are investigating after a carbon monoxide alarm has forced more than a dozen people out of their apartments.

Officials say a carbon monoxide alarm went off just before 10 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment building along Wilson Street in Larksville.

Crews believe the chimney got blocked up or the furnace malfunctioned - no flames broke out in the building.

Around 14 people can not stay in their apartments on Saturday night due to the carbon monoxide alarm.

The cause of the alarm is still under investigation in Luzerne County.