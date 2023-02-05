More than 300 animals seized from pet store in Luzerne County

The SPCA of Luzerne County is looking into a case where more than 300 animals were taken from a pet store after being found in deplorable conditions.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Newspapers cover the windows of Great 8 Reptiles on Route 11 in Plymouth to hide what Mark and Christine Totten say were the horrible conditions animals inside were living in.

"What I saw when I got these two cats out of there, it was a mess," said Mark Totten, Plymouth.

"It was very deplorable and filthy and disgusting. I don't know how these animals could live like that," said Christine Totten, Plymouth.

Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder at the SPCA of Luzerne County served a warrant over the weekend after receiving images of deceased animals, feces on the floors, and reports of a foul odor that could be smelled outside.

"We pulled a bunch of animals out of the store. The conditions were so deplorable. The urine smell, the fecal matter, the garbage everywhere, the animals they were just suffering in such a horrific, disgusting condition they had to come out," said Vickie VanGorder, Luzerne County SPCA Humane Officer.

The SPCA relocated 104 reptiles, 213 rats, 29 mice, and 8 cats, a rescue that is the first of its kind, according to staff.

"It is an incredibly unique for us because it does have to do with a pet store. The volume of animals that were seized is also a little unique for us in the hundreds of animals, but we are very fortunate to have some partners in the community that have stepped up to help us care for these animals," said Todd Hevner, executive director.

As word of the rescue continues to spread, neighbors tell us they hope the animals get a second chance.

"I know what it's like to have them their responsibility just like children are," said James Brown, Plymouth.

"It just makes me sick to my stomach that they could've had a better home than what they were living in," said Christine.

An investigation is ongoing into the mistreatment of those hundreds of animals.

At this time, the owners of Crazy 8 Reptiles are not facing any charges.