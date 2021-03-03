More sex abuse charges against former youth coach

The latest charges against Joseph Ratowski of Edwardsville include indecent assault and corruption of minors.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Another alleged victim has come forward claiming sexual abuse by a former youth sports coach.

Three other victims came forward in January and February, also alleging abuse by Ratowski.

The latest victim told police Ratowski was a family friend and assaulted her multiple times in Nanticoke.