More school districts going virtual

Three school districts in Luzerne County have decided to start the year off virtually.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — The classrooms inside the school building of the Wyoming Area, Wyoming Valley West, and Crestwood School Districts will all remain empty as school starts this year, all because of concerns over COVID-19.

While leadership in the districts stress that it's for the safety and well-being for students, staff, and their families, some parents are disappointed with the decisions.

Sarah Young and her family moved to the Crestwood School District this week from Utah. She's worried about how virtual school will impact her seventh grade son.

"How are kids going to get to know each other?" asked Young. "In my case with my son, he's going to be like 'I don't have any friends.' So, I guess my hope was that they were going to start something, and obviously, it wasn't going to be perfect, but it would work out along the way."

Until Wednesday, Crestwood was going to offer a virtual option along with in-person schooling.

"But just to stop something and don't even give it a chance, that's what is a little sad," added Young.

Christine Palmiter is sad about the decision, too. She has a daughter with specific educational needs that are only met in a classroom setting.

"In school, her needs are met. She has a wonderful team and the needs are being met," she explained. "Here at home, we now have to figure out what we can do to get her that extra assistance that she may need and nothing takes the place of her being in the classroom."

Palmiter's other child is a senior, who's taking it hard, too.

"Oh, it's tough for my senior son. I never thought that I would have a child say he wants to be in school as much as he wants to be in school. This is senior year, and nothing takes the place of being in school with your friends senior year," said Palmiter.