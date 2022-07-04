More clues unfold from mystery diary

A diary dating back to the 1930s will soon be headed back to its author's family.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Marie Anne Meeker of Plymouth decorates her home with many family pictures; including photos of her late father-in-law, Donald Meeker.

“He was super thrifty: anything that he bought even at the Penny store he wrote it in that book and of course my mother-in-law's name was Frances and he called her Frankie and he adored her,” she said.

Recently, Donald Meeker's daily diary from 1938 was discovered by Linda Coolbaugh and her family of Eaton Township.

She's been looking for anyone related to Donald Meeker to return the diary to his family.

Thanks to Newswatch 16's story, the search is now over.

“Well, I think it's just wonderful. It was really shocking because like I said we cleaned out two houses and that one I didn't even know about and that's where she found it there," Marie Anne said.

Donald Meeker's granddaughter, Dawn Chace, whose name is inspired by his, says he kept many diaries throughout his life to stay on top of his finances.

“I helped my mom clean out my grandmothers and grandfathers house when she passed in '89 and there were a lot of diaries and things like that because he kept all of those things for to find out that there was one that had gone missing and to find it all these years later is just unbelievable,” Chace said.

She says she would like to keep the diary to pass on to her family's future generations to continue his legacy.

“To have that little piece of history not just for me but for my grandchildren and also my brothers children as well my niece and nephew," added Chace.

Linda Coolbaugh and Marie Anne Meeker are making plans to meet so the diary can get back to its rightful owner.