More charges for couple in Luzerne County abuse case

Natalie Shaffer and Zachary Vincent now face additional counts of endangering the welfare of children.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two people accused of starving a 6-year-old boy in Luzerne County are now facing more charges.

Investigators charged Natalie Shaffer and Zachary Vincent with additional counts of endangering the welfare of children due to the unsanitary living conditions of the home where they lived with their four children.