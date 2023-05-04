Monster trucks and pups at Mohegan Sun

Folks got to meet pets available for adoption from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter and enter for a chance to win tickets to Monster Jam.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Monster trucks and pups, what more could you want?

Ahead of Monster Jam, "Monster Trucks and Not So Monster Pups" was held outside Mohegan Sun Arena.

Folks got to meet pets available for adoption from Griffin Pond Animal Shelter and enter for a chance to win tickets to Monster Jam.

The Monster Jam Scooby Doo truck was a big hit.

Monster Jam starts Friday and runs until Sunday.

