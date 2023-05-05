Monster Jam weekend returns to Luzerne County

If you're into revving engines and big trucks, we have the event for you. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us what fans can expect this weekend at Mohegan Sun Arena.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township is trading ice for dirt. The arena has been transformed for another action-packed Monster Jam weekend.

"It is so much fun. When it comes to Monster Jam, you have to expect the unexpected," said Monster Jam host Christina Moore.

These 12,000-pound trucks can get some serious air.

Megalodon driver Bernard Lyght has some favorite moves he's ready to show off for the crowd.

"There's nothing like a traditional sky wheelie–getting the nose of the truck in the air, the whole truck just up in the air, landing and scooting across in a wheelie, but my absolute favorite event is doughnuts," Lyght said. "Whether you're doing them or eating them, there's nothing like a good doughnut."

Drivers like Linsey Read, the driver of the Scooby Doo truck, are just as excited to see the fans as the fans are to see her on the track.

"As soon as I get out here, I look around and see all of the people waving their Scooby flags and homemade posters. All of that really fun stuff, and every time I hit a big jump, I'm going through the air, I can see and hear their energy," Read said.

The weekend also offers fans the experience of getting up close and personal with the truck and drivers at the pit parties.

"The drivers will be here. They get to meet them, get autographs, sign all of their monster jam items, and ask all of the questions they've always wanted to know," said Monster Jam host Cynquel Davis.

With all those loud sounds and stimulation of Monster Jam, Misericordia University is also unveiling its "Archie's Sensory Program" at the arena. The room has blue lighting and other calming items so all families can take a break and enjoy the show.

"There are other things to sit back and relax. We also have a lending library with different headphones, so if they are still able to be out here, they can relax while watching the show," said Misericordia University official Kaitlin Hall.