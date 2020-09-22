Mom is a fighter, daughter is a 'liver'

A benefit barbecue to support a Luzerne County family whose 1-year-old daughter recently needed a liver transplant is happening this weekend.

WYOMING, Pa. — Kristen and Edward Colarusso of Forty Fort say it is hard to look at the photo of their 18-month-old daughter Olivia in the hospital just a few weeks ago.

"As time went on throughout the days, she went from being able to talk to us, I think her last word at CHOP was 'dada,' then after that, she stopped talking. Then after that, she stopped being able to open her eyes," Edward Colarusso explained.

On August 13, Olivia went into acute liver failure and was flown to Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Although very rare for a parent to be a perfect match, Kristen was.

"He said he only needed 20 percent of my liver to save her life. When he told me that, I asked if we could go right now," Kristen recalled when she found out she was a match.

Kristen donated 20 percent of her liver to her 1-year-old daughter, and although both are doing well, it's still a lot of doctors' appointments and medical bills ahead. So, friends, families, coworkers, and even total strangers are planning a benefit barbecue for the Colarusso family. It's happening this weekend here at the Wyoming Lodge on Wyoming Avenue.

"Even through things like COVID, it makes you realize the human spirit is there and there's love out there. And it's positive," Edward said.

Unfortunately, Kristen and Olivia won't be able to attend the benefit themselves, because they are immune-compromised.

"I just wish I could be there and shake everyone's hand and give everyone a big hug for Olivia and myself. I just want them all to know that we appreciate all the love and support that you guys are doing for us and our family," Kristen said.