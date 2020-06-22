Folks ready to gamble again at Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino

A mask is required inside the casino in Plains Township.

PLAINS, Pa. — For the first time in months, cars are parked outside the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino in Plain Township.

A sight familiar to many who normally visit, but inside there are some changes that have been implemented with the COVID-19 crisis in mind.

"Although the property may look a lot different for our returning guests, everything we have done is to protect the health and safety of our guests and our team members," explained Vice President of Marketing David Parfrey.

Gamblers can still take part in slot machines and card games with some adjustments to the seating arrangements.

"You may see every other chair removed and those games made inoperable. While other slot banks you will see Plexiglas shields or wings on each side," added Parfrey.

Upon entering the casino your temperature is taken by a machine, if your temperature is more than 100.2, you are asked to leave and contact a physician.

"Everything right now is about social distancing while still being able to come out to a fun environment. And as we've been saying, we meaning the employees and our guests, if we work together we can win together," said Parfrey.

Parfrey says the only thing you won't see at the casino right now with the other restrictions, is valet parking.

"However you can still come up to the entrances to drop off and pick up anyone arriving or leaving the property," he explained.