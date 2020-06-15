Mohegan Sun Pocono to reopen June 22

Casino officials said that reopening will include safety and social distancing measures.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Mohegan Sun Pocono said it will reopen to the public on June 22.

Protective masks will be required and patrons will receive a temperature check as they enter; the checks will be made using thermal cameras.

Any employee or guest who registers a temperature of 100.2 ° or higher will be checked again and if needed asked to contact their healthcare provider and return when their temperature goes down.

Some slot machines have been turned off and table game seats reduced to promote social distancing.

There will be only two entrances for guests.

Mohegan Sun says the race track entrance will reopen in the near future.