Mohegan Sun Arena hosting concert benefiting the arts

The concert will be held on an outdoor stage outside the arena.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Spotlight stands are being built around the outdoor stage outside Mohegan Sun Arena for a new way to attend live performances while the COVID-19 crisis continues to knock-out live shows.

The arena's general manager said the facility has had to return $2.5 million worth of ticket sales in the last three to four months alone.

"But there are other organizations around here that are smaller than us that are non-profits that are hurting even more than we are if you can imagine that and that is what tomorrow is all about," said General Manager Will Beekman.

Thursday the arena is playing host to Come Together A Community Benefit Concert for the Arts starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets start at around $100 a carload and the concert will feature local bands for five hours.

The proceeds will go to venues and other organizations struggling throughout the area because of the crisis.

"What could we do to help out bands that aren't performing right now what could we do to help out performing arts venues around town and some others around town," said Joe Nardone Jr., owner of Gallery of Sound Record Stores and event organizer. "Help them out help, help out the Kirby Center, the Scranton Cultural Center, The Ritz Theatre, The Dietrich Theatre, WVIA, Karl Hall."

A.J. Jump runs Karl Hall in Wilkes-Barre and will be performing with two bands in the benefit concert.

"It's been a long time and I am beyond excited to play again you know and to be playing with my groups here and I am beyond ecstatic," said Jump.

"The fact at Joe Nardone and Gallery of Sound and Will Beekman at Mohegan Sun Arena thought about us and other non-profits, it's fantastic and anything that may come our way through this is greatly appreciated," added Drew Taylor, Managing Director of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Arts.