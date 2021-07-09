Modern Market stays open with new owner

The staple in Luzerne County that many feared would close for good, has found a new owner and a new beginning.

EXETER, Pa. — Customers at Modern Market will tell you there's a lot to love about this place.

"I just was at the donut shop my girlfriend owns the donut shop down the road. I told everyone to come up and patronize them. So I got orders for them their food is good, they get the buns fresh every day, and everything's made fresh and reasonable Do you see the prices? You can't get that anywhere else," said Lucille Loyack, Pittston.

Not long ago, the owners announced they would be retiring and that meant the market would have to close unless they found someone else to take it over.

"We didn't have to advertise, because everybody knew we were a staple in town and they wanted to give it a try and I think it was always Vince's dream to have a business like this," said Mildred Petrucci, former owner.

Vince is Vincent Waslick.

He says he worked here after high school left, and then came back and will now continue the legacy Modern Market started in 1957.

"Oh absolutely. I grew up in the neighborhood went to Wyoming area, and came here as a kid, and then started working for. So as kids, you know, everybody can," said Waslick.

"Even when he left, you know, he talked about someday may be coming back and he did it, he came full circle, and we're happy to help him out to get started and wish him a lot of success," said Petrucci.