Mixed feelings on mask mandates in schools among parents in Luzerne County

As of now, whether students are required to wear masks in schools in Luzerne County will depend not only on the school district but on what grade they're in as well.

DALLAS, Pa. — Abby Shoemaker is a student in the Dallas School District. As of now, masks are recommended but not required there.

But with an immunocompromised family member at home:

"I'm probably going to wear one because if my brother gets sick, he has to go to the hospital," said Abby.

Cathy Shoemaker says she's happy that the kids might not have to wear masks if that's what their parents decide.

"I can't imagine having to be there for 8 hours and wear a mask. "I think it should be up to the parents whether their child has to or not."

Gina Myers from Larksville agrees. So she's not happy her granddaughter, who goes to school in the Wyoming Valley West School District, will be required to wear a mask.

"I think the kids need to breathe, especially kids with asthma like my granddaughter."

At Wyoming Valley West, masks are only required in buildings with children under the age of 12, since they can't get the vaccine.

Kimberly Hickok, who has a 5 year old headed to school there, believes a mask mandate should be in place for students of all ages.

"I think everyone should wear a mask, no matter what, vaccinated or not, you still have to wear one. COVID isn't going anywhere."