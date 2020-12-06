Mixed feelings in Luzerne County about 'Going Green'

Some have grown fond of the 'new normal' and want to continue some isolation practices in the governor's 'green phase.'

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County is on the list of the next round of counties to enter the governor's 'green phase' on Friday, June 19, and people like Leigh Yanchus of Mountain Top had only one thing to say.

"Yay!" said Yanchus. "Getting my hair done. I found out I had gray that I never knew I had before," she replied when asked about what she was looking forward to the most.

In the green phase companies with offices in downtown Wilkes-Barre are allowed to have workers come back with regulations.

People who have been working there throughout this entire crisis said they're excited for downtown to be busy again.

"I think it's going to be good. You can see people starting to come in already but it's going to be better it's going to help merchants. It's sad to see that some of them are closing because they just don't have enough business so it's going to be great to see people come back to work." said Yanchus.

"Going green's gonna be great but I've enjoyed working from home, it'll be tough going back to the office going back to the office after 3 and a half months or so," said Alex St. John of Wilkes-Barre.

St. John said it will be quite an adjustment for him and his dog Delilah.