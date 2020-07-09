Mixed feelings for the start of school

Excitement, nervousness, and hope are all on the list of feelings students have for the upcoming school year.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Newswatch 16 found students heading out with their families to get typical school supplies for the start of school this week.

"I'm going to need a glue stick and more pencils and a personal sharpener," said Northwest third grader Jackson Simko of Benton.

They were also picking up new items that just made the school supply checklist this year.

"I have a lot of masks, so that's good, and like hand sanitizer just so everything stays safe," added Lake Lehman junior Grace O'Donnell from Shavertown.

Students tell Newswatch 16, they are usually excited to go back-to-school shopping but this year, there is some added stress.

"I'm kind of nervous because we've been off for a very long time and I don't know if like my brain is ready for that. So, I'm kind of nervous," explained Lake Lehman junior Maya Buckman.

Buckman and O'Donnell will be going to Lake Lehman high school five days a week, while Simko is going in person two days a week.

"Yeah, and I'm nervous and happy," said Simko.

His father is nervous, too.

"Something new to go through it, figuring out all the stuff that they do with the Chromebooks, logging into the Zoom meeting, a little rough getting started, slow on internet, so everything lags. That makes it a little bit trickier," said his father Paul Simko.

But everyone Newswatch 16 spoke to had one hope in common.