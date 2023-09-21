Mistrial in case against former high school band director

Theron Robert was working at Crestwood High School when he was accused of inappropriate contact with a student in 2019.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A judge in Luzerne County declared a mistrial Thursday in a case against a former Crestwood School District band director.

Theron Roberts was the band director at Crestwood High School when he was accused of illegal and inappropriate contact with a student in 2019. Roberts was put on administrative leave when the allegations were first made, and later terminated.

Roberts was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, and harassment in December of 2021.