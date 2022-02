Justice Brewer, 22, of Jackson, Mississippi was arrested on Tuesday.

SUGARLOAF, Pa. — A man from Mississippi is locked up in Luzerne County on child sex charges.

Justice Brewer, 22, of Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested on Tuesday.

Police say Brewer had sex with a 14-year-old girl at a hotel in Sugarloaf Township between February 10 and February 15.

The girl from Schuylkill County was reported missing last week.