UPDATE: Troopers say the missing man in Luzerne County has been located and is safe.

Original story:

Leonard Fortini, 69, was last seen on Hobbie Road in Hollenback Township Thursday afternoon.

Troopers believe Fortini may be at risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police in Hazleton at 570-459-3890.