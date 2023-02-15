x
Luzerne County

Missing Luzerne County woman located in Berks County

During a traffic stop, the 34-year-old woman told police the driver held her against her will.
Credit: WNEP

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — State police say they found a woman reported missing from our area in Berks County on Friday night.

During a traffic stop, a 34-year-old woman told police the driver held her against her will.

Troopers found the woman was reported missing to state police in Wilkes-Barre earlier that night.

The man provided false identification to troopers during the stop and sped away from the scene.

Officials say this is still an active investigation.

