Missing Luzerne County woman found dead

The woman was discovered at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

WYOMING, Pa. — According to state police, the body of a missing Luzerne County woman was discovered in a wooded area near the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming.

Jennifer Herron, 41, of Wyoming, was reported missing Thursday evening.

The cause and manner of her death are pending an autopsy by the Luzerne County Coroner's Office.

According to officials, there is no indication of foul play.

Herron was last seen by her family as she left home on New Year's Eve.

Investigators say she left her home with her purse but left behind her car, glasses, and cell phone.

She stopped at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at the Midway Shopping Center along Wyoming Avenue around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

That was the last known sighting of Herron.

State and local police along with friends and family spent the day searching the area.

Search efforts ended Saturday around 2:00 p.m. after finding her body.