Missing Bloomsburg woman found dead, man in custody

Erica Shultz was reported missing in early December.

After an ongoing investigation into a missing Bloomsburg woman, officials have charged a man with criminal homicide.

Harold David Haulman III is charged with criminal homicide, kidnapping, and abuse of corpse.

Erica Shultz was reported missing in early December.

Pennsylvania State Police worked in conjunction with the Bloomsburg Town Police Department, Berwick Borough Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Luzerne County Detectives, Luzerne County District Attorney's Office, and Columbia County District Attorney Office.

The body of Erica Shultz was discovered in a wooded area east of Hobbie Road in Butler Township, Luzerne County, on Sunday, Dec. 27.

Haulman is in police custody and will be transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.