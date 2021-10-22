Misericordia University opens new science center

After years of waiting, students at one university in Luzerne County are now celebrating the grand opening of a new building on campus.

DALLAS, Pa. — Class is in session inside the new Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Science center at Misericordia University in Dallas Township.

"It was definitely a lot," said junior Caitlyn Henry. "The pandemic didn't really help because it kind of pushed the construction of the science building behind, but you know we stayed resilient we adapted to the circumstances, and we did the best we can to produce this brilliant science building, and it's incredible to be able to celebrate it today after all this, all the time we had to wait."

What was a vision about two years ago came to fruition on Friday with a ribbon cutting, a dedication ceremony, and tours of the largest building on campus.

"I really like the way that this space is not only beautiful but incredibly functional, and how it really demonstrates how students learn. And both in the classroom very flexible spaces as well as outside of the classroom," said Heidi manning, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

Students tell Newswatch 16 it's what's inside the classroom that they enjoy the most about the new building.

"The technology is fantastic here," said junior Peyton Kimmer. "There's just so many things that I've learned to use in the process of research that I didn't even know existed before I came here."

"I feel like the research spaces in the science building here at Misericordia are so advanced, and so different than research facilities at top institutions, because not only do we have the top-notch equipment, the great space just to perform our research, we have that one-on-one faculty-student collaboration," Henry said. "It really allows students to learn to their highest potential."

The facility includes a COVID-19 testing lab.

"That's incredible," Kimmer added. "To be able to do in-house testing is so valuable, and it gives a lot of students the opportunity to get clinical experience, so that's incredible."